NU State Museum gives free passes to Lincoln Literacy

The University of Nebraska State Museum-Morrill Hall recently partnered with Lincoln Literacy to provide 168 free museum passes as part of a summer membership drive.

For every membership purchased or renewed, Morrill Hall donated two free passes to Lincoln Literacy. Museum members and visitors also had the option to purchase additional passes for donation.

“Lincoln Literacy is doing great work providing education and learning opportunities for members of our Lincoln community,” said Susan Weller, director of the NU State Museum. “We were excited to have them as our summer Community Access Partner and to provide our museum as a resource for their families’ continued learning.”

Lincoln Literacy’s mission is to strengthen the community by teaching the English language and a variety of literacy skills to people of all cultures.

“Lincoln Literacy’s families are curious to discover more about our natural world and the heritage of diverse cultures,” said Donna Stadig, senior associate director for the organization. “Visiting Morrill Hall will be a wonderful opportunity for them to expand their knowledge of natural science. We appreciate the support of the University of Nebraska State Museum to help us help others thrive.”

Lincoln Literacy is the seventh local organization to receive passes as part of the NU State Museum’s membership program. To date, more than 1,000 passes have been shared via the Community Access Program. The museum plans to support other Lincoln-based community organizations with future membership drives. Members of the public may nominate organizations for consideration by emailing unsmmembership@unl.edu.