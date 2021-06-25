 Skip to main content
NU State Museum gifts free passes to F Street Community Center
Morrill Hall

For every membership purchased or renewed, the University of Nebraska State Museum-Morrill Hall donated two free passes to the F Street Community Center.

 JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO

The University of Nebraska State Museum-Morrill Hall recently partnered with the F Street Community Center to provide free museum passes to the center’s program participants as part of its spring membership drive.

For every membership purchased or renewed, Morrill Hall donated two free passes to the community center. Museum members and visitors also had the option to purchase additional passes for donation.

“We are really pleased to continue partnering with our museum members to provide greater access to members of our community who might not be able to visit the museum otherwise,” said Susan Weller, director of the NU State Museum. “We were able to provide more free tickets than we expected, thanks to our generous members.”

As part of Lincoln Parks and Recreation, the F Street Community Center focuses on creating a safe, fun, recreation-based environment where children, adults and senior citizens can come together. The center provides services and programs focused on family unity, personal growth, health and community awareness.

“F Street Community Center has many programs to serve all ages, from summer youth activities to food support,” said Doug Kasparek, the center’s director. “These passes will be a welcome addition to the community resources for learning and exploration.”

The center is the second local organization to receive passes as part of the NU State Museum’s membership program. The Malone Community Center received passes as part of the museum’s winter membership drive. The museum plans to support other entities with future membership drives.

“We are committed to being a community partner and lifting up other worthy organizations that serve Lincoln,” Weller said.

