NU Regent Clare addresses AD Moos’ departure

A funny thing happened on Nebraska Board of Regents representative Tim Clare’s trip to the Executive Club …

You could excuse Clare for not being prepared to answer the burning question, “What’s up with the Husker AD job?” on Monday. After all, the NU Regent had scheduled his visit with the Lincoln club members months before the June 28 date. He did not know then that NU Athletic Director Bill Moos would announce his retirement the Friday before the weekend.

But, that didn’t mean the three-term NU Regent was going to back away from questions concerning Husker athletics at this time.

“I didn’t know anything about it,” Clare said about the elephant in the room, Moos’ abrupt departure. “I don’t know what to tell you. I learned the same way as you.”

However, Clare did express pure appreciation for the many things accomplished by Moos in almost four years in Lincoln.