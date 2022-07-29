NU men's basketball assistant coach Loenser talks about fall schedule

Two men’s sports from the University of Nebraska shared a couple of things in common this past week. Both are feeling the need for successful seasons, and both programs found themselves in the headlines.

Husker football was a headliner at the Big Ten Media Days on Tuesday in Indianapolis, and on Monday Nebraska basketball released the completed nonconference schedule for its upcoming season this fall.

Some of the first to hear about the Husker hoops schedule were Executive Club members at their weekly luncheon in downtown Lincoln at the Graduate Hotel, where their guest speaker was Nebraska Men’s Basketball Assistant Coach Nate Loenser.

“The conference schedule will be tough, but our nonconference schedule will be tough too,” said Loenser, making his first appearance in front of the venerated old club, which has been meeting in downtown Lincoln since 1953. “In some ways that’s good, because it prepares you for the Big Ten, but you also want to get off to a good start, especially laying a good foundation, and we definitely have opportunities to test ourselves to see where we’re at early.”

Diving into the schedule with total immersion, Loenser pointed out the major conference depth of challenge, listing Kansas State, Creighton, the Big Ten-ACC Challenge against Boston College, another Big East team in St. John’s as part of the Gavitt Games, and the Thanksgiving week ESPN Events Invitational Tournament with the likes of Oklahoma, Memphis and Seton Hall participating.

The season starts at home with games against Chadron State, University of Maine and UNO, and after a trip to New York in mid-November with the game against St. John’s, the Huskers will return to Lincoln and Pinnacle Bank Arena to face Arkansas-Pine Bluff. The Huskers will close out their nonconference schedule Dec. 20 with a home game against Queens University of Charlotte.

“There’ll be some good games, and they’re not only at home and on the road, but also some neutral courts, and that becomes important come tournament time,” said Loenser, who is in his second year on Head Coach Fred Hoiberg’s staff.

Loenser also assisted Hoiberg for two years at Iowa State and was a key component in helping the Cyclones to a pair of Big 12 tournament titles. He became the Cyclones‘ director of player development in 2014-15 and worked with the likes of Georges Niang, Monte Morris, Matt Thomas, Melvin Ejim and DeAndre Kane. He rejoined Hoiberg with the Chicago Bulls for three seasons in the NBA before they met up again in Lincoln in 2021.

Flash forward to the summer of 2022, and Loenser is getting his arms around all the nuances of the “new” team.

“As a team, where are we at? Where is Nebraska basketball right now? We’ve had lots of changes this offseason from coaching staff to players and to everything,” said Loenser, who finds himself as the longest-tenured assistant on the staff. “I think it’s all the changes that needed to be made. I applaud Fred (Hoiberg) for all the changes that have been made and the decisions for us, and I think we are on a much better path and it’s shown this summer.”

When asked about this past summer and offseason and what it appeared to be, Loenser said the word that best applied is “atypical.”

“I’d like to tell you what our typical week has been like this summer, but there’s no such thing,” said Loenser, who grew up in Cedar Falls, Iowa, as a four-sport athlete in high school. “Summertime is a huge time to recruit. But it’s not only recruiting future Huskers, it’s making sure our staff and roster is what it needs to be moving forward.

“We’ve got a mix of returners to the team, transfers and incoming freshmen,” he continued. “We’ll be done with our summer workouts on Aug. 3. Guys will get a couple of weeks off, and then we’ll come back and report to school starting Aug. 22. Then we’ll go into our preseason workouts 42 days back from our first game, and then we’ll build our schedule from eight hours a week over the summer to 20 hours a week over the season.”

With a tough season behind the Huskers, Loenser reflects back to the past season with the positive things that came about late and illuminated what can be for the upcoming season.

“When we did get things right last season at Penn State, at Ohio State and at Wisconsin at the end – when the light bulb did come on, obviously the parts fit better,” he said about the team finally gelling. “The job is to accelerate the learning curve, to make sure that we hit that thing earlier. Part of that is players being self-aware, and part of that is coaches making sure we get it there, making sure that we perform.

“I did not move to Lincoln, as much as I like Lincoln, to not get it (winning) done. I do believe in coach (Hoiberg), and I do believe in the direction we’re heading. And now it’s time that we make sure it’s moving forward.”