NSNA Zoom gathering to feature Zimmer on suffragettes

Sunday, Oct. 18 marks the 48th annual meeting of the Near South Neighborhood Association (NSNA), which will be conducted via Zoom due to safety concerns arising from COVID-19. The meeting is open to the public, and a Zoom link will be provided at NSNA’s Facebook page and on its website, www.nearsouth.org.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m., and in place of the usual neighborhood potluck, neighbors are encouraged to greet each other over dinner from their porches, decks and lawns.

Following a short business meeting and awards presentation, Ed Zimmer, recently retired historic preservation planner for the City of Lincoln, will present a program on the "Suffragettes of the Near South Neighborhood" in recognition of the 100th anniversary of women’s right to vote.

NSNA was formed in 1972, first coining the name “Near South” for the neighborhood. It comprises the area from 13th to 27th streets, and South Street to G Street. NSNA signature events include an ice cream social, plant sale, spring cleanup, historic walking tours, Mother’s Day tour of homes, and holiday luminarias.

For more information, see nearsouth.org or contact Vish Reddi, president, Near South Neighborhood, at Vish.Reddi@nearsouth.org.

