Are you ready to be president of your organization? Would you like to “Preside with Precision”? Or how about “Script Writing – Meeting Blueprint”?

These are topics planned for a workshop hosted by the Nebraska State Association of Parliamentarians (NSAP) in Lincoln on Friday, May 5, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Second Baptist Church, 525 N. 58th St.

NSAP has arranged to have Wanda Sims, PRP, CP, president of the National Association of Parliamentarians, as one of the presenters. Educational materials will be available to purchase. NSAP will also have a silent auction.

The cost is $60 for four workshops ($70 after April 25). Cost includes handouts, lunch and snacks. Contact Lynna Gene Cook at 402-430-5410 or lgcook08@gmail.com, or go to neparliamentarians.weebly.com.