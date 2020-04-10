Noyes will host April 17 event via Facebook Live

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On Friday, April 17, at 7 p.m. the Noyes Art Gallery, 119 S. Ninth St. in downtown Lincoln, will host a Third Friday event via Facebook Live. Hosted by Julia Noyes, the event will highlight new work by nine Noyes artists, and it will remain on display through April 25.

The event was organized by Ashley Stevens, whose artwork focuses on photographing nature and wildlife. She is also available to photograph school photos, portrait and pet sessions, birthdays, landscapes, events and more. With the coronavirus pandemic, all photography shoots are held outdoors following current Nebraska guidelines.

Stevens presents artwork in many different styles, including 3D-layered acrylic and metals. She prints images herself using an Epson p800 printer with 10 different OEM pigment ink shades and metallic luster paper. She also teaches Pyrography.

Other Noyes artists exhibiting with Stevens include: Shailee Curin (painting), Lorena Wachendorf (painting), Connie Zehr (clay pictures), Heather Duckers (intuitive painting), Lois Oliver (watercolors), Daniel Leija (painting), Julia Noyes (painting) and Doug Hoevet (sculpture).