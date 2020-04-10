Noyes will host April 17 event via Facebook Live

On Friday, April 17, at 7 p.m. the Noyes Art Gallery, 119 S. Ninth St. in downtown Lincoln, will host a Third Friday event via Facebook Live. Hosted by Julia Noyes, the event will highlight new work by nine Noyes artists, and it will remain on display through April 25.
The event was organized by Ashley Stevens, whose artwork focuses on photographing nature and wildlife. She is also available to photograph school photos, portrait and pet sessions, birthdays, landscapes, events and more. With the coronavirus pandemic, all photography shoots are held outdoors following current Nebraska guidelines.
Stevens presents artwork in many different styles, including 3D-layered acrylic and metals. She prints images herself using an Epson p800 printer with 10 different OEM pigment ink shades and metallic luster paper. She also teaches Pyrography.
Other Noyes artists exhibiting with Stevens include: Shailee Curin (painting), Lorena Wachendorf (painting), Connie Zehr (clay pictures), Heather Duckers (intuitive painting), Lois Oliver (watercolors), Daniel Leija (painting), Julia Noyes (painting) and Doug Hoevet (sculpture).
If you see something you like online, you can call the gallery at 402-475-1061 to arrange for its purchase. Or if you’d like to take a closer look at something, text 402-615-2789 to make a private appointment to see more art inside the gallery Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Noyes also offers curbside pickup, free delivery and installation, and one-time in-home consultation by taking artwork to a patron to view work in his/her personal space.
You can keep up with Noyes artists and their work by exploring noyesartgallery.com, and following the Noyes’ Facebook and Instagram pages.
