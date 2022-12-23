Noyes to ring in New Year with new work at 1st Friday event

Noyes Art Gallery will open its January Focus show with work by four Noyes members and six guest artists from 6-8:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6. The exhibit will include unique media and artistic visions.

Livestream of the opening will broadcast on the Noyes Gallery Facebook page at 7 p.m. The show will also be displayed at the gallery during regular hours Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. through January.

E Elder, who curated the show, will exhibit mixed media works. Full of vibrant color, E’s work ranges from the abstract to the fantastical and illustrative.

Other artists in the show are: Jazmin Pinto (figure painting and drawing), Taylor Thompson-Bayou (acrylic painting and illustration), Rick Clark (woodworking), Troy Hiser (wood and found sculpture), Shailee Curin (acrylic and watercolor painting), Robin Coleman (mixed media), Leroy Traudt (photography), Dawn Worthington (acrylic painting) and Connie McHenry (watercolor).

In addition, Sage Honda will perform classical and jazz solo trumpet music starting at 6 p.m.

Guests are encouraged to explore the entire gallery, located at 119 S. Ninth St. Or, visit Noyes’ artist websites and follow the Noyes Facebook page and Instagram to see their work.

Noyes offers curbside pickup, free delivery and installation, and one-time in-home consultation by taking artwork to a patron to view work in her/his personal space.