Noyes to offer da Vinci-inspired art class
Julia Noyes' Renaissance class

Julia Noyes displays some of the materials she’ll be using during her Renaissance-themed class at Noyes Art Gallery on Saturday, Jan. 22.

 COURTESY PHOTO

The Noyes Art Gallery, 119 S. Ninth St., will host a Renaissance workshop focusing on the artistic life of Leonardo da Vinci on Saturday, Jan. 22, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Artist and teacher Julia Noyes will pose as da Vinci’s teacher, Verrocchio, and guide participants through six art techniques, including making a feather quill and using it with ink to study bones.

Participants will imagine living in 15th century Florence, Italy as Verrocchio’s apprentices in his studio. The $75 price of the class includes all materials; students just need to bring a sack lunch. Register and pre-pay by calling Noyes Art Gallery at 402-475-1061.

Noyes must limit participants, so registering soon is recommended. Consider gifting the class to someone who loves learning. No art experience is required to participate.

Please wear a mask as the gallery follows current public health guidelines.

Noyes offers interest-free layaway, curbside pickup, free delivery and installation, and one-time in-home consultation by taking artwork to a patron to view work in his/her personal space.

