Noyes to host Feb. 26 No Rules sculpture workshop

The Noyes Art Gallery, 119 S. Ninth St., will host a unique sculpture workshop Saturday, Feb. 26, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Join Teri Martens and experience the fun of using found and scrap metal to create a piece of sculpture in her "NO RULES" creative workshop.

Martens has been a metal sculptor since 2010, and she will help you design a small sculpture using scrap metal from the bins and boxes she brings to class. You’ll discover a new way to create as you learn to let the materials guide your design.

Bring a pair of snug leather gloves and your lunch, and join the fun. The $60 class fee includes all materials and finish welding.

Martens will complete the welding in her studio and return the pieces to the gallery in a few weeks. Photos of completed pieces will be posted on the Noyes Art Gallery Facebook page and on Martens' website, martensmetaldesign.com.

To sign up, call the gallery at 402-475-1061. Space is limited.

After the class, participants are encouraged to browse work by all the Noyes artists. You can also view artist websites and follow the Noyes Facebook Page and Instagram.

