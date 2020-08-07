Noyes throws virtual Patron Party Aug. 21

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Noyes Art Gallery artists invite gallery patrons to experience a “View of Europe” at the annual Patron Party on Friday, Aug. 21 from 6-9 p.m.

Nine artists will explore European themes in this Third Friday event. Due to coronavirus precautions, the gallery will limit attendance to 25 viewers at a time and will livestream the opening on Facebook at 7 p.m. The show will also be on display at the gallery during regular hours Tuesdays through Saturdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., through Aug. 29.

Gayle Kuhlman organized this year’s event, and her paintings explore landscapes and nature. However, her work often surprises as she explores other media.

In addition to Kuhlman, the show will feature: Bev Wobig (pottery), Chase Dilley (woodworking), Janna Harsch (alkyds on metal), Kris Gearhart (pottery), Kristine Behrens (pottery), Deb Monfelt (painting and mixed media), Lori French (stained glass) and Sarah McWilliams (painting).

In addition to seeing this event, you can explore the Noyes artists’ websites and follow the Noyes Art Gallery Facebook page and Instagram to see work.

Noyes offers curbside pickup, free delivery and installation, and one-time in-home consultation by taking artwork to a patron to view work in his/her personal space.

