Noyes’ Third Friday opening to highlight Halloween

Eight Noyes Art Gallery artists will present a diverse body of new work for Halloween at a Third Friday opening Oct. 16 from 6-8 p.m. at the Noyes Gallery, 119 S. Ninth St.

The gallery will limit attendance and will livestream the opening on Facebook at 7 p.m. to adhere to current public health guidelines. The show will also be on display at the gallery during regular hours Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Or, call 402-475-1061 to set up a special viewing. You can also view the artists' web pages and follow Noyes' Facebook Page and Instagram to see their work.

Coordinated by Shailee Curin, the Third Friday event will celebrate Halloween themes and include a wide range of media. Curin uses mixed media to create images featuring animals. Her bright colors and fluid style often create a sense of whimsy.

Joining her for this show is new Noyes member Angi Stilwell, who develops images from collaged photos. Stilwell abstracts the recognizable to create her images, which are then transferred to small canvases, magnets and mugs.

The other artists joining them for this show are Susan Woodford (sculpture), MaryEllen Fulton (painting and drawing), Suxan Anderson (mixed media), Tom Marshall (photography), Craig Imig (painting) and Tita Hynes (painting).

Noyes offers curbside pickup, free delivery and installation, and one-time in-home consultation by taking artwork to a patron to view work in their personal space.

