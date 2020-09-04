Noyes' Third Friday event to feature 'riot of color'

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On Friday, Sept. 18, eight Noyes artists will present new works highlighting the full range of color to explore various subjects from 6-8 p.m. as part of Third Friday festivities.

The gallery will limit attendance and will livestream the opening on Facebook at 7 p.m. to adhere to current public health guidelines. And, the show will be on display at the gallery during regular hours Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Kevin Slaby, a new Noyes member, helped organize the event. His super-realistic portraits of women focus on the beauty of the subject and the medium, often prompting the question: "Is it paint or a photo?"

The other artists joining him for this show are: Lorena Wachendorf (painting and drawing), Jennifer Bockerman (mixed media), Amber Roland (painting), Julia Noyes (painting) Mike Dutkiewicz (painting), Roger Gerberding (painting) and Kelsey Dooley (painting).

Come join us for this Third Friday event and bathe in a riot of color. While at the gallery, wander through all the rooms to view work by other Noyes artists, and browse the outdoor sculptures.

You can stop by the gallery at 119 S. Ninth St. for a personal look around or call to set up a special viewing. You can also explore our artist websites and follow our Facebook Page and Instagram to see work.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0