Noyes show to highlight color and imagination

The Noyes Art Gallery will open a new show featuring nine artists with imaginative visions, including eight guest artists and one Noyes artist, from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Friday, April 1.

The gallery will livestream the opening on Facebook at 7 p.m., and the work will be on display at the gallery during regular hours Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., through April 30.

Noyes artist E Elder curated the show, which features colorful and imaginative imagery in a variety of media. Elder’s work in acrylic paint sets the tone for the show with its vibrant color, textures and playful themes.

Other artists in the show are Renee Korner Rivera (mixed media), Dilino Casteneda (photography), Hope Bradley (mixed media), Kevin Lee (acrylic painting), Ruby Navarro (acrylic painting), Roxanna Piersol (graphite), Myranda McCauley (fluid art) and Troy Heiser (sculpture).

Additionally, for one night only, Union College students in Julia Noyes’ watercolor and oil painting classes will display their work. Many will be present that night, so be sure to encourage these student artists.

Attendees are encouraged to take time to explore all other art at the gallery, located at 119 S. Ninth St. You can also view artist websites and follow the Noyes Facebook Page and Instagram.

Noyes offers interest-free layaway, curbside pickup, free delivery and installation, and one-time in-home consultation by taking artwork to a patron to view work in his/her personal space.

