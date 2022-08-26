Noyes’ September Focus Show to highlight unique visions

The Noyes Art Gallery will open a new show featuring seven of the gallery’s associate artists, plus two guest artists, from 6-8:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2.

The exhibit features a variety of distinctive styles and visions. The gallery will livestream the opening on Facebook at 7 p.m., and the work will be on display at the gallery during regular hours Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., until the end of September.

Greg Sparling, one of the Noyes associates in the show, explores diverse subjects from our political environment to abstract atmospheric landscapes. He fearlessly explores the colors and textures of the paint he chooses as his medium. And Sparling’s work is just one of the diverse perspectives in this exhibit.

Other artists in the show are: Rodger Gerberding (painting), Ramona Fink (jewelry), Jamie Lewis (painting), Sandy Carpenter (pottery/ceramics), Dave Galois (painting), Kellen Rief (painting), Rob Borzekofski (painting) and Sheena Nakagawa (painting and mixed media).

While at the gallery, located at 119 S. Ninth St., attendees are encouraged to see the other art and the studios upstairs. You can also view artist websites and follow the Noyes Facebook page and Instagram.

Noyes offers interest-free layaway, curbside pickup, free delivery and installation, and one-time in-home consultation by taking artwork to a patron to view work in his/her personal space.