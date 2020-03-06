Noyes’ 3rd Friday event to highlight spiritual visions

See beyond the physical at Noyes Art Gallery on Friday, March 20, from 6-9 p.m. The gallery, located at 119 S. Ninth St. in downtown Lincoln, will host a Third Friday event highlighting work by 10 Noyes artists.

The event was organized by Dori Minchow, whose work reflects her faith and spirituality. In paintings, crosses and spirit sticks, Minchow offers viewers a pathway to spiritual experience.

Other Noyes artists exhibiting with Minchow include: Dave Galois (painting and mixed media), Kristine Behrens (ceramics), Rebecca Nelson (portrait drawing), Kristi Bek (fiber art), Tita Hynes (painting), Jeri Kuhn (quilling), Dana Clements (drawing), Sarah McWilliams (painting) and Melody Scott (sculpture).

In addition to seeing the new work on display, patrons will hear live acoustic music by Matt Jellum and Todd Rivers.

Renew your spirit with art and music. Parking is available both on and off the street.