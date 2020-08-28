Noyes provides outlet for Hawco’s creativity

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Among the sculptures outside Noyes Art Gallery is a tall welded bell, made from various scraps and repurposed objects. This large outdoor sculpture is just one of Lincoln artist Doug Hawco’s creations.

Inside the gallery is a collection of smaller works populating his display, including a group of fanciful skeletons and an oversized scorpion.

But Hawco didn’t start out building three-dimensional objects.

“I worked in two-dimensions – drawing – all through high school. For a while, I did tattoos,” he recalls.

But it was his work as an HVAC contractor that started his exploration of sculpture, specifically when he started welding.

Although he initially spent much of his creative problem-solving energy at work, a job change offered the chance to create for fun. In 2007, he joined the Noyes Gallery, and then he says he had to produce. “The gallery gives me an outlet and keeps me being creative,” he says.

And many things can spark that creativity. For example, Hawco says he has always liked skulls, and looking at propane bottles reminded him of skulls. In playing with the bottles, Hawco developed his skeletons – caricatures engaging in all kinds of activities.