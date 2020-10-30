Noyes presents 2020 Vision in November Focus show

Seven artists will open a show in the Noyes Focus Gallery, 119 S. Ninth Street, sharing their "2020 Vision" on First Friday, Nov. 6, from 6-9 p.m.

The work represents a diverse range of media and content. Due to the coronavirus, the gallery will limit attendance and will livestream the opening on Facebook at 7 p.m. to adhere to current public health guidelines. The show will also be on display at the gallery during regular hours Tuesday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., throughout November.

Kevin Baker, who curated this show, recruited a group of artists to explore new directions. Baker’s unique approach to the creative process represents a collaboration with his materials as he embraces their properties and forms in his wood sculptures and paintings.

Equally unique visions are offered by other artists in the show: Curtis Adams (3-D constructions), Lori French (stained glass/paintings), Lisa Gustafson (fiber art/jewelry), Elmer Miller (turned wood), Cherie Miner (contemporary needlework) and Linda Stephen (origami landscapes/jewelry).

After joining these artists for Vison 2020, everyone is invited to explore all the rooms at the gallery to view work by other artists. You can also explore the artist websites and follow the Noyes Facebook page and Instagram to see their work.

Noyes offers curbside pickup, free delivery and installation, and one-time in-home consultation by taking artwork to a patron to view work in her/his personal space.

