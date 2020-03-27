Noyes offers ‘social distancing’ outdoor art exhibit

In response to current social distancing requirements to prevent the COVID-19 virus, Noyes Art Gallery began hosting an outdoor art exhibit Thursday, March 26, and will continue to do so through April, weather permitting.

As part of the exhibit, featured artists demonstrate outdoors how they work. Drive or walk by the exhibit outside the gallery at 119 S. Ninth St. Or, text 402-615-2789 to make a private appointment to see more art inside the gallery.

On First and Third Fridays, starting April 3, the Noyes gallery will replace gallery openings with “Facebook Live Streaming,” hosted by gallery owner Julia Noyes at 7 p.m.

“You can enjoy the art from your couch,” said Noyes. “Put together some snacks and pretend you’re at the opening. Make it a date night. Now, more than ever, we all need art to enliven, enhance and energize our lives.”

You can also explore the Noyes website at noyesartgallery.com and follow the gallery’s Facebook and Instagram pages to see the artists’ work.

“We’ll be giving ‘virtual tours,’ online artist talks and videos of featured artists and their work,” Noyes said.

The artwork will change frequently – in both the outside exhibit and the online features, she said.

The Noyes gallery offers curbside pickup, free delivery and installation, and a one-time in-home consultation by taking artwork to a patron to view work in his/her personal space. For more information, see the website or call 402-475-1061.

