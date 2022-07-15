Noyes offers holiday stained glass workshop in August

The Noyes Art Gallery, 119 S. Ninth St., will host a 3-D workshop in stained glass taught by artist Delynn Ellis on Saturday, Aug. 13, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Ellis describes the class as “fun, festive and collaborative.” Attendees will produce a holiday house that lights up like a lamp and can be incorporated into personal holiday décor.

Ellis, who has been exploring the glass arts for more than 25 years, will teach how to cut glass and the fundamentals of creating mosaics. All materials will be provided for a $60 class fee. This includes colorful glass, decorative embellishments, adhesives, wooden base, tools used in class and electric light. The wooden base that the house sits on is approximately 9 by 12 inches; holiday house sizes will vary.

Attendees should wear clothes for getting messy and bring a work apron. No previous experience with glass art is required. To sign up and pay the $60 fee in advance, call the Noyes Art Gallery at 402-475-1061. Payment can be made over the phone. Space is limited.

After the class, attendees are encouraged to browse work by all the Noyes artists. You can also view artist websites and follow the Noyes Facebook Page and Instagram. Noyes offers interest-free layaway, curbside pickup, free delivery and installation, and one-time in-home consultation by taking artwork to a patron to view work in her/his personal space.