Noyes offers glass heart valentine workshop

The Noyes Art Gallery, 119 S. Ninth St., will offer a make-your-own valentine heart workshop from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21.

Join Noyes artist Delynn Ellis and learn the fundamentals of glass casting with colorful art glass that will be fused in a kiln. Create up to three fused glass hearts, 2.5 inches in diameter, in colors of your choice.

Glass cast fusing is the art of making a design with glass by using extreme temperatures to melt two or more pieces of glass formed together in a ceramic mold. Students’ creations will be fired in a kiln at another location and returned to them the following week at the gallery.

No experience is necessary. All supplies are included in the $35 class fee. You can choose to turn your hearts into an ornament, a pendant or frame them. Frames and pendant findings are extra and can be purchased in class. Students will share a mold in groups of three. Call the gallery at 402-475-1061 to register and pay the fee. Space is limited.

After the class, attendees are encouraged to browse work by all the Noyes artists. You can also view artist websites and follow the Noyes Facebook page and Instagram. Noyes offers interest-free layaway, curbside pickup, free delivery and installation, and one-time in-home consultation by taking artwork to a patron to view work in her/his personal space.