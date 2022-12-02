Noyes offers folded paper Christmas ornament workshop

The Noyes Art Gallery, 119 S. Ninth St., will host a 3-D folded paper workshop introducing sacred geometry on Saturday, Dec. 17, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Want to create a unique gift for the holidays? Come learn how to use geometry to make a folded paper Christmas ornament. Noyes artist and art teacher Curtis Adams will show you how to lay out, cut and fold a unique shape that can be decorated as a holiday ornament.

Only 10 spots are available. Call the gallery at 402-475-1061 to register and pay the $70 fee, which includes all materials.

After the class, browse work by all the Noyes artists. You can also view artist websites and follow the Noyes Facebook page and Instagram.

Noyes offers interest-free layaway, curbside pickup, free delivery and installation, and one-time in-home consultation by taking artwork to a patron to view work in her/his personal space.