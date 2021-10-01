 Skip to main content
Noyes’ October state office building show offers variety
Mike Dutkiewicz with art

Mike Dutkiewicz assembles recent paintings for the show.

 COURTESY PHOTO

Eight artists from the Noyes Art Gallery who work in diverse media and styles will display their creations in the Nebraska State Office Building lobby, 301 Centennial Mall South, through Oct. 31 during regular office hours.

Mike Dutkiewicz paints a variety of subjects, and he enjoys mixing some fantasy into his work. He also likes to use as much airbrushing as possible.

Shailee Curin combines animals and fantasy in watercolor paintings.

Keri Kriston explores everything from large landscapes to small, colorful abstract paintings.

Dani Lynn uses mixed media to create unique abstract drawings.

Dave Galois portrays surreal worlds in mixed media.

Diana Pueppke uses wood to sculpt and turn one-of-a-kind objects.

Melody Scott’s metal sculptures imply space and movement.

Dori Minchow-Stebbendeck assembles Spirit Sticks and paints images steeped in faith.

Linda Wymer paints moody, textured abstracts.

For more information about the NSOB show or to make a purchase, call the Noyes Art Gallery at 402-475-1061.

