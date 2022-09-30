Noyes’ October focus show highlights unique visions and music

The Noyes Art Gallery will open a new show featuring three of the gallery’s artists and four guest artists from 6-8:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7.

The exhibit features a variety of media styles, including wearable art. The gallery will livestream the opening on Facebook at 7 p.m., and the work will be on display at the gallery during regular hours Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., until the end of October.

Shannon Dumais, one of the Noyes artists in the show, creates felted hats. Adorned with imaginative embellishments, these are one-of-a-kind chapeaus.

Other artists in the show are: Erna Beach (wood carvings), Deb Brown (collage/pour paintings), Kathy Cartier (creative scarves/fabric art), Sherry Joubert (acrylic painting), Deb Monfelt (oil painting) and Wendy Rhine (photography).

Additionally that evening, from 6-8 p.m., you can hear the music of an Irish session group organized by Charlie Horner. This floating group of musicians performed at Art in the Garden on Sept. 10.

While at the gallery, located at 119 S. Ninth St., attendees are encouraged to check out the other art as well as the studios upstairs. You can also view artist websites and follow the Noyes Facebook page and Instagram.

Noyes offers interest-free layaway, curbside pickup, free delivery and installation, and one-time in-home consultation by taking artwork to a patron to view work in her/his personal space.