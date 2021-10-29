 Skip to main content
Noyes’ November NSOB show features curators
Julia Noyes and Maryellen Fulton with Capitol painting

Julie Noyes (left) and Maryellen Fulton outside the Noyes Art Gallery with one of Noyes’ large Capitol paintings.

 COURTESY PHOTO

The two Noyes Art Gallery artists responsible for curating the Nebraska State Office Building (NSOB) lobby exhibits throughout 2021 will be featured in November. Come by 301 Centennial Mall South during regular business hours to explore their work.

Julia Noyes, owner of the Noyes Art Gallery, paints a variety of subjects with an eye toward abstraction. She loves color and dynamic compositions. This show will include several of her paintings of the State Capitol.

Maryellen Fulton, who worked to install new work at the NSOB each month, creates beautifully rendered drawings of natural and mythic creatures. These works, full of soft color, give life to a whole new realm of beings.

In addition, they will be joined by: Karissa Bettendorf (watercolor illustration), E Elder (mixed media illustration) and Joe Gustafson (western painting).

For more information on the show or to make a purchase, call the Noyes Art Gallery at 402-475-1061.

