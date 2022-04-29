Noyes’ May Focus Show highlights gallery’s variety

The Noyes Art Gallery, 119 S. Ninth St., will open a new show featuring eight of the gallery’s established artists Friday, May 6, from 6-8:30 p.m. The exhibit will highlight the diverse media that makes Noyes unique.

The gallery will livestream the opening on Facebook at 7 p.m., and the work will be on display at the gallery during regular hours Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., through May 31.

The show was curated by Gayle Kuhlman, whose paintings explore a variety of subjects and styles using different media and surfaces.

Other artists in the show are Therese Bauer (acrylic), Karen Bowling (mixed media music boxes), Sandie Caradori (mixed media), Jane Chesnut (media acrylic), Drew Curtright (jewelry), Gary Martin (pottery) and Ronnie Reid (photography).

Attendees are encouraged to explore the other art at the gallery. You can also view artist websites and follow the Noyes Facebook page and Instagram. Noyes offers interest-free layaway, curbside pickup, free delivery and installation, and one-time in-home consultation by taking artwork to a patron to view work in her/his personal space.

