Noyes’ June focus show set for Friday

The Noyes Art Gallery, 119 S. Ninth St., will open a new show featuring six guest artists and four of the gallery’s established artists from 6-8:30 p.m. Friday, June 3.

The exhibit will feature new artists and visions as well as new work by Noyes members. The gallery will livestream the opening on Facebook at 7 p.m., and the work will be on display at the gallery during regular hours Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. until the end of June.

The show includes more traditional media like the watercolor paintings by Noyes member Lori Heine. Her meticulously rendered works include subjects from landscape to wildlife.

Other artists in the show are: Tyler McIntosh (found object assemblage), Sara Jake (woodworking), Mike Dutkiewicz (Createx auto airbrush acrylic), Sue Krepel (jewelry), Janet Vadon (oil and ink), Samantha Fischer (ink), Teri Martens (sculpture/metal works) and Angelica Talapia (oil).

While viewing this show, attendees are encouraged to explore the other art in the gallery as well as the studios upstairs. You can also view artist websites and follow the Noyes Facebook Page and Instagram.

Noyes offers interest-free layaway, curbside pickup, free delivery and installation, and one-time in-home consultation by taking artwork to a patron to view work in her/his personal space.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0