Noyes Art Gallery's June focus show will open on First Friday, June 2, from 6-8:30 p.m. with work by four Noyes’ veterans and four guest artists. The exhibit will offer a variety of media and styles.

Livestream of the opening will broadcast on the Noyes Gallery Facebook page at 7 p.m. The show will also be on display at the gallery during regular hours Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., through June 30.

Sue Krepel, who curated the show, will display jewelry featuring unique combinations of materials. And she selected artists who make similar distinct use of materials, like Diana Pueppke, who creates turned wood pieces. Her elegant forms vibrate with pattern.

Other artists in the show are: Nick Barber (painting), Kristine Behrens (pottery), Michael Harper (painting), Reid Martin (painting), Aurelia Thomas (painting) and Venus Thomas (drawing).

Guests are encouraged to explore the entire gallery, located at 119 S. Ninth St., and sign up for one of the gallery’s 30th anniversary workshops to make your own art. Or, visit Noyes’ artist websites and follow the Noyes Facebook page and Instagram to see more work.

Noyes offers curbside pickup, free delivery and installation, and one-time in-home consultation by taking artwork to a patron to view work in her/his personal space.