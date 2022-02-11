Noyes honors sculptor Mary Jane Lamberson with studio scholarships

Thanks to the generosity of the Mary Jane Lamberson family, Noyes Art Gallery will honor Sculptor Mary Jane Lamberson, a long-term Noyes gallery member, with a series of two-month studio scholarships. During 2022, the Lamberson family has opened her studio space to selected Noyes Coop artists for use.

Artists chosen for the scholarship are:

Aimee Booton (painting) in January and February

Dana Clements (mixed media) in March and April

Heidi Sack (acrylic painting) in May and June

Lou Damm (painting) in July and August

Cherie Miner (contemporary needlework) and Curtis Adams (3D constructions) in September and October

E Elder (painting, mixed media and illustration) in November and December

During their two-month tenure, scholarship recipients will use the studio to create and display work. Lamberson’s family hopes the space encourages new creativity and artistic exploration, something Lamberson would have loved.

Noyes Art Gallery will also hold a memorial for Lamberson on Friday, April 15, in conjunction with its Third Friday opening. Friends and family are encouraged to attend to view Lamberson’s work and share memories of Mary Jane and her work.

The Noyes gallery, located at 119 S. Ninth St., is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Noyes offers interest-free layaway, curbside pickup, free delivery and installation, and one-time, in-home consultation by taking artwork to a patron to view work in his/her personal space.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0