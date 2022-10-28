Noyes’ holiday stained glass workshop returns Nov. 12

The Noyes Art Gallery, 119 S. Ninth St., will host a 3-D workshop in art glass taught by artist Delynn Ellis on Saturday, Nov. 12, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

“We had so much fun at the last workshop,” Ellis said. “The students collaborated and helped each other.”

Ellis, who has been exploring the glass arts for more than 25 years, will teach how to cut glass and the fundamentals of creating 3-D mosaics. Attendees will produce a holiday house that lights up like a lamp.

Students can make houses in the traditional “gingerbread” style or incorporate their own holiday décor using materials supplied in class. Students will make their house out of colorful stained glass, decorative embellishments, adhesives and a wooden base.

All tools and supplies will be provided for a $70 fee. Students can choose from a 9- by 12-inch or a 12- by 16-inch base. Holiday house sizes will vary. Students can choose to create a small Christmas tree made from glass and other adornments to decorate the base and/or house. Electric light can be purchased for $5 extra.

Attendees should wear clothes for getting messy and bring a work apron. No previous experience with glass art is required. To sign up, call the Noyes Art Gallery at 402-475-1061. Payment can be made over the phone. Space is limited; early registration is encouraged.

After the class, browse work by all the Noyes artists. You can also view artist websites and follow The Noyes Facebook page and Instagram. Noyes offers interest-free layaway, curbside pickup, free delivery and installation, and one-time in-home consultation by taking artwork to a patron to view work in her/his personal space