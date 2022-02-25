Noyes gallery show to feature imagination and music

Noyes Art Gallery, 119 S. Ninth St., will open a new show featuring 10 artists with imaginative visions, including five guest artists and five Noyes artists, at a First Friday event March 4 from 6-8:30 p.m.

The gallery will livestream the opening on Facebook at 7 p.m., and the work will be on display at the gallery during regular hours Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., until the end of February.

Noyes artist Dana Clements curated the show, which features a colorful variety of styles. Clements uses mixed media to create whimsical creatures and fantastic spaces.

Other artists in the show are: Kate Askey (ceramics), Mike Brown (painting), Lou Damm (painting), Syan Engelhard (painting), Claire McClannan (drawing), Dori Minchow-Stebbendeck (mixed media), Shannon Sullivan (photography) and Henry Zander (mixed media).

In addition to the art exhibit, musician Katie Jane will perform outside the gallery, weather permitting, or in the Gold Room. Enjoy the music as you view work by the artists. You can also view artist websites and follow the Noyes Facebook Page and Instagram.

Noyes offers interest-free layaway, curbside pickup, free delivery and installation, and one-time in-home consultation by taking artwork to a patron to view work in his/her personal space.

