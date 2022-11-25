 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Noyes’ First Friday show to feature unique new work

Janna Harsch with art

Janna Harsch, who curated the First Friday show, holds one of her recent paintings.

 COURTESY PHOTO

Noyes Art Gallery, 119 S. Ninth St., will open its November focus show with work by four Noyes members and four guest artists from 6-8:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2. The exhibit will include unique media and artistic visions.

The opening and brief artist talks will be livestreamed at 7 p.m. on the Noyes Gallery Facebook page. The show will also be displayed at the gallery during regular hours Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., through December.

Janna Harsch, who curated the show, will exhibit her luminescent paintings on metal. These unique materials give her images of horses, landscapes and nature an atmospheric charge.

Other artists in the show are: Susan Sutherland Barnes (photo manipulation), Delynn Ellis (glass work), Jeri Kuhn (3D origami and quilling), Jenny Kuzara (gouache/water media), Carolyn O’Connor (painted wood whimsies), Karen Thurlow (mixed-media paintings) and Julie Willcock (nontraditional jewelry).

People are also reading…

To add to the festivities that evening, musician Laurie McClain will perform from 5:30-8:30 p.m. A well-known songwriter playing keyboard, guitar and harmonica, McClain recently returned to Lincoln after living many years in Nashville.

If you can’t make the First Friday event, you’ll have an opportunity to meet the artists at a Third Saturday reception on Dec. 17 from 1-4 p.m.

