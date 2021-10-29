Noyes’ First Friday show to feature diverse work

On Friday, Nov. 5, from 6-8 p.m., the Noyes Art Gallery, 119 S. Ninth St., will open a new show featuring eight artists working in various styles and media. The show includes five guest artists and three Noyes artists.

The gallery will livestream the opening on Facebook at 7 p.m., and the work will be on display at the gallery during regular hours Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., until the end of November. Please wear a mask as the gallery follows current public health guidelines.

Noyes artist Dana Clements curated the show. Clements creates imaginative acrylic paintings populated by strange creatures in surreal settings. And the artists she invited to show share a similar playfulness.

The other artists featured in the show are: Kevin Baker (sculpture), Kelsey Dooley (acrylics), Savanna Gregor (drawing), Gretchen Payne (photography), Liam Romano (sculpture), Isabella Starkey Meier (mixed media) and Henry Zander (mixed media).

Attendees are encouraged to explore the rest of the gallery to see work by other artists. You can also view artist websites and follow the Noyes Facebook page and Instagram.

Noyes offers interest-free layaway, curbside pickup, free delivery and installation, and one-time in-home consultation by taking artwork to a patron to view work in her/his personal space.

