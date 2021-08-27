Noyes’ First Friday exhibit bursts with color

On Friday, Sept. 3, from 6-8 p.m., the Noyes Art Gallery will open a colorful new show featuring eight artists. The show includes four guest artists and four Noyes artists.

The gallery will livestream the opening on Facebook at 7 p.m., and the work will be on display at the gallery during regular hours Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., until the end of September.

Curated by Noyes artist Maryellen Fulton, the show highlights the work of artists exploring the impact of color to create in a variety of styles and media. For example, Fulton uses mixed media to develop beautiful depictions of fantastic creatures like dragons.

The other artists featured in the show are: America Reid (acrylic painting), Amy Ponset (watercolor), Don Duitsman (acrylic painting), Kathy Cartier (textiles and mixed media), Sandie Caradori (painting), Shailee Curin (mixed media) and David Hudson (ceramics). Come see their newest work at this special event.

Attendees are encouraged to explore the rest of the gallery to see work by other artists. You can also view artist websites and follow Noyes' Facebook page and Instagram account.

The Noyes Art Gallery, 119 S. Ninth St., offers interest-free layaway, curbside pick-up, free delivery and installation, in addition to one-time in-home consultation by taking artwork to a patron to view work in his/her personal space.

