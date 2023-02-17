Noyes Art Gallery, 119 S. Ninth St., will open its March Focus show with work by five Noyes members and three guest artists Friday, March 3, from 6 p.m.-8:30 p.m. The exhibit will feature diverse heart-felt expressions in a variety of media.

Livestream of the opening will broadcast on the Noyes Gallery Facebook page at 7 p.m. The show will also be on display at the gallery during regular hours Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., through March 31.

Delynn Ellis, who curated the show, will exhibit work in fused glass, mosaics and stained glass. Ellis specializes in colorful, functional art.

The show will also include colorful emotive works like Noyes artist Deb Brown’s mixed-media collages. Brown’s works celebrate the power of pattern, texture and movement through her unique combination of materials.

Other artists in the show are: Shadlee Meinke (photography), Paula Yoachim (whimsical paintings), Lloyd Lipska (wooden artwork), Clark Ellis of Greeley, Colorado (collage art on vinyl records), Erin Davidson (mixed media with acrylic and resin) and Michael Dean (acrylic impressionistic work).

Guests at the show are encouraged to explore the entire gallery. Or, visit Noyes’ artist websites and follow the Noyes Facebook page and Instagram to see more work.

Noyes offers curbside pickup, free delivery and installation, and one-time in-home consultation by taking artwork to a patron to view work in her/his personal space.