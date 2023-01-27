Noyes’ February exhibit shows artists’ ‘Pride and Joy’

Noyes Art Gallery will open its February Focus show, “Pride and Joy,” with work by three Noyes members and seven guest artists from 6-8:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3.

The exhibit features diverse media and styles. Livestream of the opening will be broadcast on the Noyes Gallery Facebook page at 7 p.m.

Noyes artist Lou Damm curated the new show. Damm’s paintings challenge the viewer by breaking the traditional rectangular frame to echo the shape of the subject. They also present detailed close-ups of natural life, including portraits of eyes.

Other artists in the show are Zee Elmer (crochet), Dani Lynn (painting), Sydnie Waldron (sculpture), Ronnie Reid (digital photography), Felix Hawkswell (crochet), Samuel Nielsen (digital painting), Johnny O’Keefe (digital art/sculpture), Cei Loofe (sculpture) and Anna Fiala (painting).

Adding to the festivities, Lorraine Newby and Jayne Scofield will return to perform a Valentine’s medley of classic love and easy-listening songs starting at 6 p.m.

Attendees are encouraged to explore the entire gallery, located at 119 S. Ninth St. Or, visit Noyes’ artist websites and follow the Noyes Facebook page and Instagram to see work.

The show will also be on display at the gallery during regular hours Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. through Feb. 28.

Noyes offers curbside pickup, free delivery and installation, and one-time in-home consultation by taking artwork to a patron to view work in her/his personal space.