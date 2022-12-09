Noyes event promises color, variety and music

The Noyes Art Gallery will host a Third Friday event featuring nine of the gallery’s artists Dec. 16 from 9:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m. The exhibit will include a diverse range of media and colorful styles.

The gallery will livestream the opening on Facebook at 7 p.m., and the work will be on display at the gallery during regular hours Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., until Dec. 31.

New Noyes artist Shannon Ahlman uses metal to create intriguing fish mobiles. These “schools” flash light and color as they swim through the air.

Other artists in the show are: Suxan Anderson (mixed media), Kevin Baker (painting and sculpture), Therese Bauer (painting), Gayle Kuhlman (painting), Julia Noyes (painting), Angi Stilwell (3D collage), Sophia Talbert (marker/ink drawings) and Lorena Wachendorf (colored pencil).

Also that evening, vocalist Lorraine Newby and pianist Jayne Scofield will perform memorable classics and holiday melodies from 6-8 p.m.

Guests are encouraged to check out all the art at the gallery, located at 119 S. Ninth St. You can also view artist websites and follow the Noyes Facebook page and Instagram.

Noyes offers interest-free layaway, curbside pickup, free delivery and installation, and one-time in-home consultation by taking artwork to a patron to view work in her/his personal space.