Noyes August show asks 'What do you see in nature?'

Noyes Art Gallery will open a new show with a nature theme in its Focus Gallery featuring nine current and new artists on Friday, Aug. 7, from 6-9 p.m.

Due to coronavirus precautions, the gallery will limit attendance to 25 viewers at a time and will livestream the opening on Facebook at 7 p.m. The show will also be on display at the gallery during regular hours from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday throughout July.

This show was curated by Joni Brown, who finds inspiration in flora and fauna. Her colorful acrylic florals and landscapes often include fanciful creatures, and she has an eye for the animal kingdom as well.

Joining her for this show are artists Kris Gearhart (pottery), Lois Oliver (watercolor), Bev Wobig (pottery), Suxan Anderson (mixed media), Dani Lynn (linoleum cuts), Maryellen Fulton (colored pencil), Victoria Christensen (photography) and Kaylee Jo Vann (acrylics).

The artists invite everyone to come and share their love of Nature. You can also stop by the gallery at 119 S. Ninth St. for a personal look around, or call the gallery to set up a special viewing. Or, explore the artists' websites and follow the Noyes Art Gallery Facebook page and Instagram to see their work.

Noyes offers curbside pickup, free delivery and installation, and one-time in-home consultation by taking artwork to a patron to view work in his/her personal space.

