Noyes’ August First Friday highlights new work

On Aug. 6, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., a new Noyes Focus Show will feature diverse work by eight artists. The show includes four guest artists and four Noyes artists using a wide variety of media.

The gallery will livestream the opening on Facebook at 7 p.m., and the work will be on display at the gallery during regular hours Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., until the end of August.

Noyes artists Curtis Adams and Cherie Miner curated the show. Adams uses folded paper to build and paint imaginative sculptures, often evoking unique stories. Miner, on the other hand, uses traditional needlework to create pictures from landscape to wordscapes and abstract images.

The other artists featured in this event are: Trish Earley (mixed media), Reagan Eubank (jewelry), Doug Hawco (architectural corners), Lori Heine (watercolors), Ann Iverson (felted wool) and Tammy Ward (Textiles).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0