Noyes’ Aug. 5 show to highlight diverse media

The Noyes Art Gallery, 119 S. Ninth St., will open a new show featuring five guest artists and four of the gallery’s established artists Friday, Aug. 5, at 8:30 p.m.

The exhibit will feature a unique variety of media. The gallery will livestream the opening on Facebook at 7 p.m., and the work will be on display at the gallery during regular hours Tuesdays through Saturdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. through Aug. 31.

The show includes unique media like the 3-D collages and photography of Noyes member Angi Stilwell. Stilwell, who curated the show, explores both the qualities of different materials and the symbolism of diverse images and objects.

Other artists in the show are: Ilene Johnson (colored pencil collaborations), Julie Davis (painting), Holly Heffelbower (found light), Cece Laughter (crochet), Isaac Hayden (lino prints), Danny Owens (furniture/mixed media), Robert Muckel (photography) and Joni Brown (painting).

While at the gallery, attendees are encouraged to check out the other art and the studios upstairs. You can also view artist websites and follow the Noyes Facebook page and Instagram. Noyes offers interest-free layaway, curbside pickup, free delivery and installation, and one-time in-home consultation by taking artwork to a patron to view work in her/his personal space.