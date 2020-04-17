Noyes’ artists work with patron to promote reading, offer books

Through the generosity of one Noyes Art Gallery patron and the creativity of eight Noyes artists, Lincoln area residents will soon have access to new reading materials, and their neighborhoods will look a little brighter.
In response to current social distancing requirements that include library closures, one anonymous Noyes patron decided to erect eight Little Free Libraries to help residents share books. She asked Noyes artists to help by commissioning them to paint each library in their own unique style.
Artists participating in the project include: Curtis Adams, Suxan Anderson, Olivia Ahlrichs and Keri Kriston (collaborating), Kevin Baker, Lynette Fast, Kye Halsted, Gayle Kuhlman and Ruth Langen. Some of the houses will have themes such as peacocks and sandhill cranes. One will be decorated in the style of artist Gustav Klimt. Others will reflect the unique vision of the individual artist, but all will bring the color and joy of art into the neighborhood where the library is erected.
Although locations for all the libraries have not been established, once completed and placed, they will be highly visible. Interested citizens can also call Noyes Art Gallery at 402-475-1061 for a list of locations. Books have already been donated to begin sharing, and people are encouraged to leave and take books as they finish reading them.
The Noyes Little Free Library project demonstrates artists’ willingness to create unique work for individuals. Anyone can commission their own work of art by contacting the gallery. Drive or walk by the gallery to view its social distancing exhibit. Call 402-475-1061 to make a private appointment to see more art inside the gallery.
You can also explore noyesartgallery.com and follow the gallery’s Facebook and Instagram pages to see work. Artists will be giving “virtual tours,” online artist talks and videos of featured artists and their work. If you see something you like, you can call the gallery to arrange for its purchase.
Finally, on First and Third Fridays, Noyes will be replacing gallery openings with “Facebook Live Streaming,” hosted by Julia Noyes at 7 p.m. Noyes offers no-interest payment plans, curbside pickup, free delivery and installation, and one-time in-home consultation by taking artwork to a patron to view work in their personal space.
The work will change frequently – both the outside exhibit and the online features.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!