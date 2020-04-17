Noyes’ artists work with patron to promote reading, offer books

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Through the generosity of one Noyes Art Gallery patron and the creativity of eight Noyes artists, Lincoln area residents will soon have access to new reading materials, and their neighborhoods will look a little brighter.

In response to current social distancing requirements that include library closures, one anonymous Noyes patron decided to erect eight Little Free Libraries to help residents share books. She asked Noyes artists to help by commissioning them to paint each library in their own unique style.

Artists participating in the project include: Curtis Adams, Suxan Anderson, Olivia Ahlrichs and Keri Kriston (collaborating), Kevin Baker, Lynette Fast, Kye Halsted, Gayle Kuhlman and Ruth Langen. Some of the houses will have themes such as peacocks and sandhill cranes. One will be decorated in the style of artist Gustav Klimt. Others will reflect the unique vision of the individual artist, but all will bring the color and joy of art into the neighborhood where the library is erected.

Although locations for all the libraries have not been established, once completed and placed, they will be highly visible. Interested citizens can also call Noyes Art Gallery at 402-475-1061 for a list of locations. Books have already been donated to begin sharing, and people are encouraged to leave and take books as they finish reading them.