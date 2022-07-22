Noyes artists to show work at NSOB

Six artists from the Noyes Art Gallery will exhibit in the Nebraska State Office Building lobby, 301 Centennial Mall South, during regular business hours in August and September. The artists’ work represents a variety of subjects, media, and styles.

Kevin Baker uses vibrant color and texture to paint dynamic western land and skyscapes.

Joseph Cameron uses the sun motif to explore diverse media and shapes.

E Elder explores a world of fantastical creatures in color and mixed media.

Maryellen Fulton creates beautifully rendered images of nature and imaginary beings.

Julia Noyes paints abstract images full of texture, color, shape and movement, evoking memories and feelings.

Ben Rudnicki’s paintings explore pictorial space and color themes in abstract images.

For more information on the show or to make a purchase, call the Noyes Art Gallery at 402-475-1061.