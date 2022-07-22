 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Noyes artists to show work at NSOB

  • 0
Ben Rudnicki

Ben Rudnicki with his art display at the Noyes Art Gallery.

 COURTESY PHOTO

Six artists from the Noyes Art Gallery will exhibit in the Nebraska State Office Building lobby, 301 Centennial Mall South, during regular business hours in August and September. The artists’ work represents a variety of subjects, media, and styles.

Kevin Baker uses vibrant color and texture to paint dynamic western land and skyscapes.

Joseph Cameron uses the sun motif to explore diverse media and shapes.

E Elder explores a world of fantastical creatures in color and mixed media.

Maryellen Fulton creates beautifully rendered images of nature and imaginary beings.

Julia Noyes paints abstract images full of texture, color, shape and movement, evoking memories and feelings.

People are also reading…

Ben Rudnicki’s paintings explore pictorial space and color themes in abstract images.

For more information on the show or to make a purchase, call the Noyes Art Gallery at 402-475-1061.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Burlison named SHIP administrator

Burlison named SHIP administrator

The Nebraska Department of Insurance has named Jonathan Burlison as the new administrator of the Nebraska State Health Insurance Program (“SHIP”).

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News