Noyes artists to share 'Places We Will Go'

Seven current and new artists will open a "Places We Will Go" show in Noyes’ Focus Gallery developed around travel Friday, Sept. 4 from 6-9 p.m.

The gallery will limit attendance and will livestream the opening on Facebook at 7 p.m. to adhere to current public health guidelines. The show will also be on display at the gallery during regular hours Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. throughout July.

With so much travel limited by the coronavirus pandemic, the artists wanted to share work on travel-related themes.

Deb Monfelt, who curated this show, will share work from her travels in Europe. Her colorful mixed media works, sketched on the spot, depict the beauty of city and rural views.

The other artists joining her for this show may focus a little closer to home. And, they present a variety of media. These artists include Marcia Holliway (collage/mixed media), Erna Beach (wood carving), Lois Smith (watercolor), Danielle Easdale (cut paper art), Wendy Rhine (photography) and Susanne Osberg (oil painting).

While at the gallery, wander through all the rooms to view work by other Noyes artists, like painter Suxan Anderson (pictured with her latest work). Her unique nature-inspired abstracts are displayed in the Gold Room.