Noyes artists show work at NSOB

Seven artists from the Noyes Art Gallery will exhibit at the Nebraska State Office Building lobby, 301 Centennial Mall South, during regular business hours in October and November. The artists’ work represents a variety of subjects, media and styles.

Joni Brown paints vibrant, colorful landscape and wildlife scenes.

Sandie Caradori explores the many qualities of paint through the pour technique and others to create moody and colorful images.

Rick Clark uses wood as his canvas to create etched stylized drawings of trees and other scenes.

Delynn Ellis captures color and light through fused glass.

Lori Heine paints delicate watercolor images of nature.

Ronnie Reid’s digitally enhanced photography evokes a strong sense of nostalgia and place.

Angi Stilwell explores the power of objects as symbols and the qualities of paint in her unique mixed-media pieces.

Explore new art at the Nebraska State Office Building. For more information on the show or to make a purchase, call the Noyes Art Gallery at 402-475-1061.