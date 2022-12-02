Noyes artists show work at NSOB thru Jan. 31

Six artists from the Noyes Art Gallery will exhibit work in the Nebraska State Office Building lobby, 301 Centennial Mall South, during regular business hours in December and January.

The artists’ work represents a variety of subjects, media and styles.

E Elder paints vibrant, colorful abstracts in multiple sizes. In addition, E creates imaginative illustrations.

Lynette Fast experiments with multiple media from paint to inks, exploring both abstract and natural imagery in a variety of sizes.

Maryellen Fulton uses multi-media to develop beautifully detailed renderings of nature and fantasy creatures.

Brett Hodges paints dynamic abstract works, simmering with atmosphere.

Tyler McIntosh’s playful use of found objects creates fanciful and fun works.

Julia Noyes uses her evocative abstract style to paint works from pure abstraction to still life, landscape and portraits.

For more information on the show or to make a purchase, call the Noyes Art Gallery at 402-475-1061.