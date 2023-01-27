Noyes artists show work at NSOB in February and March

Five Noyes Art Gallery artists will exhibit at the State Office Building lobby, 301 Centennial Mall South, during regular business hours in February and March. The artists’ work represents a variety of subjects, media and styles.

Deb Brown creates intricate mixed media collages. These images vibrate with pattern and movement.

Joni Brown paints a world of flora and fauna. Her joyful colors and compositions express her love of nature.

Kelsey Dooley explores the qualities of paint and mixed media while creating abstract and expressive images.

Heather Duckers uses color, texture, movement and pattern to paint beautiful, emotive works in a variety of sizes.

Maryellen Fulton renders beautifully detailed images of nature and fantasy creatures.

For more information on the show or to make a purchase, call the Noyes Art Gallery at 402-475-1061.