Five Noyes Art Gallery artists will exhibit in the Nebraska State Office Building lobby at 301 Centennial Mall South during regular business hours in April and May.

The artists’ work represents a variety of subjects, media and styles:

- Deb Brown creates abstract mixed-media works full of texture and color.

- Joni Brown explores flora and fauna with joyful colors that express her love of nature.

- Kelsey Dooley experiments with paint and other materials to make images ranging from the abstract to the whimsical.

- Heather Duckers’ abstract paintings explore the qualities of paint, color and movement.

- Maryellen Fulton uses her masterful drawing skills to create engaging pictures inspired by nature and fantasy.

For more information on the show or to make a purchase, call the Noyes Art Gallery at 402-475-1061.