Noyes artists offer diverse perspectives in NSOB show

Eight artists from the Noyes Art Gallery are displaying a variety of media and styles throughout September in the Nebraska State Office Building (NSOB) lobby, 301 Centennial Mall South, during regular business hours.

Mike Brown paints unique portraits of women in graphic, high-contrast style.

Lori Heine deftly depicts animals and farmscapes in watercolor.

Judy Hyland explores abstract imagery and landscape with the flow, texture and color of paint.

Jeri Kuhn uses quilling to make amazing and colorful objects and creatures.

Ruth Langan paints abstract and representational images, thoughtfully using her media to develop each piece.

Cameron O’Keefe renders realistic portraits in pencil.

Ben Rudnicki’s abstract paintings evoke atmospheres that envelope and invite viewers.

Cole Shoemaker’s portraits reflect internal and external features and realities in broad brushstrokes and vibrant colors.

For more information on this show or to make a purchase, call the Noyes Art Gallery at 402-475-1061.

