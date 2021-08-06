Noyes artists explore people and places in NSOB show

Nine artists from the Noyes Art Gallery are offering diverse perspectives of people and places throughout August in the Nebraska State Office Building (NSOB) lobby, 301 Centennial Mall South, during regular business hours.

Rebecca Nelson presents portraits of individuals rendered realistically.

Sarah O’Brien paints lively abstract spaces, pulsing with color and life.

Paula Yoachim creates fantastic worlds teeming with characters and stories.

Steve O’Hare uses unique viewpoints to illustrate distinct locations.

Teri Martens makes imaginative sculptures that evoke strong personalities and places.

Kevin Baker takes us west with his vivid land and skyscapes.

Lib Martinich brings us back to earth, including peaceful meadows, with her ceramics.

Maryellen Fulton uses mixed media to depict all kinds of creatures and environments.

Cole Shoemaker paints portraits that reflect internal and external features and realities.

For more information on the show or to make a purchase, call the Noyes Art Gallery at 402-475-1061.

