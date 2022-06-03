Noyes artists exhibit new works at NSOB

Eight artists from the Noyes Arts Gallery will exhibit new works in the Nebraska State Office Building lobby, 301 Centennial Mall South, during regular business hours in June and July.

The artists’ work represents a variety of subjects, media, and styles:

Curtis Adams creates all kinds of fantastic critters via 3-D paper constructions, painted in vibrant colors.

Sandie Caradori explores the pour technique to build abstract paintings with brilliant colors and movement.

Dana Clements explores a world of fantastical creatures in color and mixed media.

Lou Damm breaks the traditional frame with paintings that focus on single objects from eyes to animals.

Ruth Langan experiments with a variety of painting materials and techniques to explore subjects both abstract and representational.

Cherie Miner uses words and needlework to design unique textile images.

Kevin Slaby paints super realistic portraits of women with a soft palette of colors.

Lorena Wachendorf’s mixed-media drawings make use of unique materials to evoke memories and stories.

For more information on the show or to make a purchase, call the Noyes Art Gallery at 402-475-1061.

